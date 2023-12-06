PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 5 December 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 19, 20, 21, 30, 39 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 06, 17, 33, 34, 49 PB: 07

For more details visit the National Lottery website.