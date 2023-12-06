Phala Phala burglary accused allegedly splashed cash on luxury items, court told

The investigating officer in the case - Ludi Schnelle - says investigations have shown that Imanuwela David allegedly deposited some of the stolen money into his own bank account and that of his friends and family.

BELA BELA - It’s been revealed an accused in the Phala Phala farm burglary allegedly splashed the cash on a luxury estate unit and a Mercedes Benz, among other things.

Imanuwela David on Wednesday appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court, in Limpopo.

Along with two others, he's accused of stealing $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

ALSO READ: Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind intends to plead not guilty

The investigating officer in the case - Ludi Schnelle - says investigations have shown that David allegedly deposited some of the stolen money into his own bank account and that of his friends and family.

Schnelle added that there’s another player in this matter, David's ex-girlfriend Penelope Mongalo.

He says the Mercedes Benz registered in David’s name is currently in her possession and the Cape Town apartment she stays in was paid in part by the stolen funds.

During his testimony, David said he had no assets except a TV and the shack he stays in.