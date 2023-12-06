Petition launched calling for urgent action to rising crime on Table Mountain

The attacks have become a cause for concern ahead of the festive season which sees scores of visitors flock to the Cape's popular tourist spots.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town community group, Friends of Table Mountain, has launched a petition calling for immediate action in response to escalating crime in the Table Mountain National Park.

This follows a spate of robberies on Table Mountain in recent months.

And the worrying trend continues unabated, with the latest incidents reported just this week.

The organisation's Clarisse Coetzee Bergsma said the alarming surge in crime required urgent action from national government, and the South African National Parks (SANParks).

She urged hikers, nature lovers, and other mountain users to throw their weight behind the petition, which so far, more than 2,000 people have signed.

"In the last week alone we have had four muggings on Devil's Peak, Kasteelspoort, Lion's Head and Signal Hill. It's really concerning, especially given the fact that more and more tourists are flocking to Cape Town and we really need to do something to stop this."