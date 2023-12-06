Over 80% of SA youth undecided about elections, HSRC study finds

According to the study, the deepening distrust and discontent towards democracy and political institutions is a major deterrent for the youth.

JOHANNESBURG - As the 2024 national election looms, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) says more than 80% of young people are undecided about casting their votes while several others plan to ditch the democratic process altogether.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has commissioned a study ahead of the 2024 polls to gauge the electorate’s perceptions.

In a recent survey, 82% of the youth expressed their intention to abstain from voting in the upcoming election.

Their decision is not rooted in apathy, but rather stems from dissatisfaction with democracy.

"Why is our youth uninterested in voting? The dominant factor is dissatisfaction with democratic leaders, so as we can see 87% is dissatisfied with leaders. There is a factor of democracy and the is a factor of leadership," said the HSRC’s Samela Mtyingizane.

The group had equally harsh views of core political institutions, with a decline in confidence for parties and all spheres of government.

Mtyingizane said the findings suggest that the youth perceive their individual votes as insignificant.

"Another cited reason is perceived corruption, poor socio-economic conditions and then there's a factor of empty promises and politicians do not care. And another interesting factor is load shedding, they won't vote the cause of load shedding."

Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal show the highest numbers of undecided young voters.