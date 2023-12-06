Opposition MPs against passing of Eskom debt relief bill

The opposition members of Parliament said on the back of failing infrastructure, load shedding and its poorest financials on record, the R254 billion Eskom loan is nothing more than a bail out.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have railed against the passing of an Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill will require the power utility to pay interest on its loans from the government.

The opposition members of Parliament said on the back of failing infrastructure, load shedding and its poorest financials on record, the R254 billion Eskom loan is nothing more than a bail out.

But the African National Congress defended the bill, insisting it isn't writing Eskom a blank cheque.

Opposition parties added that throwing more money at Eskom would not solve its ability to keep the lights on.

After a R24 billion loss in this financial year, they said the power utility also won’t be able to repay the loans and accompanying interest.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Elphas Buthelezi said money's not the solution.

“Eskom’s problems are structural and deeply immersed in corruption, greed and government’s failure to implement practical solutions.”



The Freedom Front Plus’ Wouter Wessels said the debt relief bill is nonsensical.

“They have less and less revenue, yet government’s solution is to provide a loan, but they won’t be able to repay - so it’s a bailout.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mzwanele Manyi also rejected the bill, saying the loan conditions restrict the development of new generation capacity that’s sorely needed.