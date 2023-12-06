Mbalula: Two ANC staffers allegedly colluded with Ezulweni over R102m contract

Addressing the media on Wednesday, ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked to learn of Ezulweni’s legal action to claw back R102 million owed to it for services rendered to the party in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has revealed that two junior staff members allegedly colluded with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based printing company, Ezulweni Investments, regarding the controversial 2019 election banners contract.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked to learn of Ezulweni’s legal action to claw back R102 million owed to it for services rendered to the party in 2019.

The printing and marketing company initiated legal action against the ANC in 2020, winning in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The ANC claims two junior party officials were bribed by Ezulweni Investments and colluded over the awarding of a contract to procure banners from the printing company during their 2019 elections campaign.

READ MORE:

The multi-million rand company has been locked in a five-year legal battle with the governing party to obtain the R102 million it alleges the ANC owes it for services rendered.



Mbalula, who was head of the ANC’s election campaign in 2019, claims a forensic report previously dismissed by both the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal proves collusion.

“The report provides incontrovertible evidence of Ezulweni offering substantial bribes. These individuals in turn forged documents presented to Ezulweni, falsely indicating that the ANC had engaged in their services.”

In a last-ditch attempt to exonerate themselves from any wrongdoing, the ANC has approached the Constitutional Court, hoping the highest court in the land will entertain the evidence contained in the forensic report.