Malema pledges EFF's support for Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has pledged his party’s support for the reigning Zulu King Misuzulu.

The party visited the Zulu monarch in Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The visit was also to inform the king that the party would be hosting its manifesto launch in Durban in February next year.

Malema said that the meeting was mainly for formalities.

"We also came to congratulate him and pledge our support like we did even before he was officially put on the throne. We were formalising our relationship."

He added that with the upcoming polls, the party wanted to register its visibility.

"And we will also be here to campaign for the elections, so they must not be shocked when they see the red berets on the streets. Izinunda and amakhosi (headsmen and chiefs) must be briefed that there is an organisation called the EFF which will be going up and down in KZN."