Load shedding ‘very disruptive to operations of the court’ - Chief Justice Zondo

JOHANNESBURG - Though load shedding has a detrimental effect on the operational efficiency of the judiciary, there's little that the country's head judges can do.

The issue of power outages was raised at the Judges' Conference as one of the contributing factors that delayed the execution of justice in a timely manner.

The conference took place at the Sun City Resort in the North West, with over 100 of the country's judges and magistrates in attendance.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said his office had noted the delays caused in court by the lack of electricity.

"The problem of load shedding has been there for a very long time. [It] seems to take a very long time to resolve and is very disruptive to the operations of the court. We depend, really, on the executive to do what needs to be done."