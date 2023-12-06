KZN police investigating murder of DA chief whip in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

The party said that Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot dead on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the murder of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s chief whip in the uMngeni municipality.

The DA's provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, described Ndlovu as "a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own".

"Our sincere condolences and our heartfelt condolences go out to the Ndlovu family during this really tragic time and once again we can only but call on the South African Police Service to do their job and to speedily bring to book those perpetrators who destroyed the life of a DA councillor, of a human, of a man, of a father in the community of Howick."