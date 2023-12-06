Kirsten Kluyts murder: Accused claims he was 'beaten brutally' by police

JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested for murdering Joburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, claims he was assaulted by the police.

Bafana Mahungela made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with murdering Kluyts, who was found dead in October after a MyRun event she had been taking part in at George Lea Park in Sandton.

It’s been reported that she was raped and strangled to death.

The case was postponed to 13 December for a bail application.

In the meantime, Mahungela’s advocate, Itumeleng Masako, told journalists at court that his client claimed he was “brutally” beaten by police.

"I can inform you I’ve also informed him to at least rush to prison doctors to be examined because he informs me he was beaten brutally - his right ear is not functioning properly."

The police, meanwhile, say they cannot comment until a case is opened.