Implats miners' memorial: Families of deceased pin deadly accident on negligence

On Wednesday, friends and family of the 13 miners gathered in Rustenburg to honour the lives of their loved ones at a joint memorial service.

RUSTENBURG - Family members of the 13 mineworkers who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg said the tragic accident was a result of negligence and carelessness.

Last week, a cage ferrying 86 miners to the surface plummeted to the bottom of the shaft following a mechanical fault.

Eleven workers were declared dead on the scene, while two more succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Implats declared Wednesday as a day of remembrance for all employees who’ve been affected by the tragic accident.

Here are some of the names and portrait images of the 13 mineworkers. Their families are visibly emotional as the memorial service starts. pic.twitter.com/lzfwNblDj9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2023

The families of the miners lamented having to pick up the pieces after having lost breadwinners.

They did not mince their words at the memorial service when they expressed disappointment at the mine for not ensuring the safety of employees.

The families’ representative Nolunyisa Nzuma pleaded with management to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

“We are really wounded. Some of us had festive season plans with these people who’ve died. They were not just mineworkers, they were our children, our husbands, and our brothers.”

She said the families have been wounded, but has also pleaded with the mine to support them during this time of grief.

Meanwhile, 50 other mineworkers remain in hospital and eight of them are in critical condition.