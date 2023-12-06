Impala Platinum mine pledges financial support for families of deceased workers

After the families of the 13 mineworkers pleaded with Impala Rustenburg not to neglect them - the company’s CEO Moses Motlhageng yielded to their request.

JOHANNESBURG - The Impala Platinum mine has assured families of the 13 mineworkers who died that their children’s school fees and financial needs will be taken care of.

The mineworkers died last week, after a lift carrying them to the surface rapidly plunged to the bottom of the shaft due to a mechanic fault.

Speaking at the memorial service held at the mine on Wednesday afternoon, the company’s CEO Moses Motlhageng urged the families not to worry.

ALSO READ:

- Impala Platinum Mine disaster: death toll climbs to 13

- Implats miners' memorial: Families of deceased pin deadly accident on negligence

After the families of the 13 mineworkers pleaded with Impala Rustenburg not to neglect them - the company’s CEO Moses Motlhageng yielded to their request.

He said the mine will ensure employment opportunities are made available to the deceased workers' children on top of a promise to settle their tuition fees.

Motlhageng said plans also will be made to ensure the affected families have a stable income on a monthly basis.

"Implants Group We Care programme will be assisting families with immediate needs such as counselling, arrangement for transport or accommodation for funeral arrangements," he explained.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said it's time mining companies stopped maximising profits while undermining safety.