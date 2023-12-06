Five charged with murder following suspected Diepsloot mob attack

The five suspects appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and they face - among others - charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been charged with murder following an alleged vigilante attack that rocked the Diepsloot community at the weekend.

A grisly discovery of seven charred bodies was made after a group of young men accused of petty theft were chased down by an angry mob.

It’s understood the victims had long been terrorising the Diepsloot community before residents took matters into their own hands.

Police have since arrested some of the people allegedly behind the killings, and they appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the identity of the suspects would be withheld until an identity parade has been concluded.

“All accused before court are charged with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances and one of them is facing a further charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.”

Although seven people are thought to have been killed, Mjonondwane said further charges could still be added.

“We follow the investigation process, and what the investigation process has revealed so far is that there are five accused that are before court that had an alleged role to play in the death of the seven deceased. So, we follow the evidence.”