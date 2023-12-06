Efforts to clamp down on illegal power connections paying off - COCT

This follows the establishment of the Energy Law Enforcement and Technical Unit, a specialised team to help protect electrical infrastructure from tampering, vandalism, theft and illegal connections.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says ongoing efforts to remove and clamp down on illegal electricity connections are paying off.

Officials say that in Mfuleni, one of the identified hotspot areas, no major power interruptions have been reported recently due to the overload from illegal connections.

City Mayco Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen: "Compared to a few months ago, with the start of the dedicated illegal connection removal operations, illegal connections have reduced markedly. For instance, from four bakkie loads of cable removed since the start of the operations to two bakkie loads in the most recent operation."

Van Reenen has urged residents to report illegal connections and vandalism to the city and police.