EFF wants to subpoena Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in another disciplinary hearing

The matter is related to another physical removal of its members of Parliament, this time from the Good Hope chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s questions in June and August 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be subpoenaed to appear in yet another disciplinary hearing.

The party has now approached the Western Cape High Court to compel Mapisa-Nqakula to give evidence before the powers and privileges committee.

The matter is related to another physical removal of its members of Parliament (MPs), this time from the Good Hope chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in June and August 2022.



The affected MPs were charged with contempt of Parliament.

The National Assembly may have resolved to suspend six EFF MPs for disrupting SONA earlier this year, but it was back in court on Wednesday to defend itself in last year's incident.

The second matter before the power and privileges committee is related to two incidents in June and August 2022 where EFF MPs were ejected from the Good Hope chamber.

On Tuesday, the committee was briefed by Parliament's legal advisor Andile Tetyana before Wednesday’s court application.

Tetyana said the speaker declined an earlier request to appear.

"Their argument chairperson is that the speaker’s attendance is important to them because it will afford the speaker and opportunity to give evidence regarding her decision."

The committee declined the EFF’s request to subpoena Mapisa-Nqakula.



It will be up to the Western Cape High Court to make a ruling on Wednesday afternoon before the disciplinary hearings resume on Monday.