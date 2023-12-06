EFF's Malema calls for 'highest form of political tolerance' in KZN

The EFF leader commended the lack of violent incidents of political intolerance in the province during November’s voter registration weekend, saying he hoped the same would occur in future election-centred events.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for increased political tolerance in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the second leg of the voter registration leading to the 2024 polls.

Malema spoke to journalists in Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on the sidelines of the party's visit to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Malema said he also urged members of his party to practice high discipline during this election period.

KwaZulu-Natal is no stranger to political intolerance, which often escalates to deadly shootings.

During the election season, KwaZulu-Natal usually faces political intolerance, and this has turned bloody at times.

However, 2024’s voter registration weekend was without any incident.

This was something Malema commended.

"We want the highest form of political tolerance, especially in KZN, and we are happy that the first registration, there was no serious incident that occurred and we hope that the next registration should be peaceful like that first one and the election day should be the most peaceful election ever experienced in KZN."

The EFF will launch its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in February 2024.