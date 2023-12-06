Durban police seize R151m worth of cocaine hidden in meat boxes at harbour

Police found 433 blocks of cocaine hidden in meat boxes in a container from Brazil at a cold storage facility on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban police seized cocaine worth around R151 million that was hidden in meat boxes at the city's harbour.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they were following up on intelligence and monitoring a container on a ship from Brazil when they made the bust on Monday afternoon.

"A multidisciplinary team inspected the container at a cold storage facility and found 433 blocks of cocaine disguised in meat boxes."

No arrests have been made yet, and Mathe said the Hawks had now taken over the investigation.

According to Mathe, this was the third major drug bust they made at the harbour in the last two months.

She said Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola met with his Brazilian counterpart on the sidelines of the Interpol Annual General Assembly (AGM) in Vienna this past week.

"General Masemola discussed the influx of drugs into South Africa from their ports. A decision was made to enhance the level of cooperation which has already seen great successes in the sharing of information on drugs and other criminal activities, as well as countering international crime syndicates."