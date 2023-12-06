Didiza concerned about negative impact of Botswana food imports restrictions

Botswana announced it would extend restrictions on imports of some fresh produce to July 2025 as the country edged towards becoming self-sufficient in food.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Thoko Didiza raised concerns about the negative impact recent restrictions by Botswana on food imports would have on bilateral trade between the country and South Africa.

South Africa supplied almost 80% of Botswana’s food prior to the ban.

The minister's spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said Didiza would meet with Botswana officials as a matter of urgency to address the issue.

"Minister Didiza has raised South Africa’s concerns on the restriction during the SACU Summit in July 2023 in Swaziland. There was hope that the broader bilateral engagement would take place between the agriculture and trade ministers of two countries to try and have a better understanding of what has occurred in such a move from Botswana. Minister Didiza says she hopes the engagements will assist in resolving these challenges for the benefit of our country and industry."