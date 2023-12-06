DA suspends Chris Pappas' KZN campaign for premier post

The police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they’re investigating a case of murder after the Democratic Alliance's chief whip in uMngeni Local Municipality, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was shot and killed at his home in Mpophomeni on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended its campaign to see Chris Pappas appointed Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows the death of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, the party’s chief whip in uMngeni Local Municipality where Pappas leads as the mayor.

The police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they’re investigating a case of murder after Ndlovu was shot and killed at his home in Mpophomeni on Tuesday.

The DA’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, described Ndlovu as “a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own” - adding that he would be “sorely missed”.

The manager of the KwaZulu-Natal premier campaign, Sandile Mngadi: “The premier campaign has learnt with great shock and sadness of the brutal murder of DA uMngeni chief whip councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. We echo the sentiments of our provincial leader, Francois Rodgers in asking that the South African Police Service speedily investigates and bring his murderers to book.”

Mngadi said they’ve decided to halt campaigning to allow for a mourning period.

“In light of this tragedy, the DA will suspend all political campaigning to offer the Mayor Chris Pappas, the uMngeni DA caucus and the family and friends of councillor Ndlovu time to grieve.

“While details remain unclear at present, the campaign extends its apologies to all communities affected and that we were due to visit. Further communication will be made available in due course.”