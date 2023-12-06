Corruption case against former FS MEC Koloi to resume in 2024 for trial date

It’s alleged that Motshidise Koloi and two others siphoned more than R150,000 from the public purse, under the pretext that it was needed to source a sound system for a Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture, which never even took place in the end.

JOHANNESBURG - The graft case against the former Free State Social Development MEC, Motshidise Koloi, will return to court next year to be set down for trial.

Koloi was arrested alongside two others in October.

They made their first appearance in the Kroonstad Magistrates Court shortly afterward and were granted bail of R10,000 each.

They made another appearance in the dock on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane: "The case of the former MEC for Social Development in the Free State, Motshidise Koloi, and two co-accused has been remanded to 13 February 2024, for the arrangement of trial date. The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering as well as contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act."