Aunt of boy allegedly killed in Kraaifontein says finding closure difficult

CAPE TOWN - A family member of an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly raped and killed in Kraaifontein in Cape Town says it's difficult to find closure while the case drags on in court.

A 47-year-old man accused of raping and strangling the child to death appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was expected to stand trial, however, the case was postponed to February next year to allow for a new Legal Aid lawyer taking over to consult with the accused.

The man allegedly did this to his friend's son during a sleepover in Peerless Park North in June.

It's believed his son, who is a State witness, was sleeping on another bed inside the same bedroom.

The victim's teary aunt said that the whole experience had been emotionally draining.

"It causes anxiety, it takes a toll on your work, on your personal life... my child is suffering. It's also difficult for me because I raised him as my own boy and I was just thinking that I'm never going to hear 'Aunty Lome' again, I'm never going to see him jump up and down... his joyous face."