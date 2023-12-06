Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind set to make formal bail application

Accused number one, Imanuwela David, is set make an appearance at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

BELA BELA - The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm is set to make a formal bail application on Wednesday.

David along with his co-accused, siblings Froliana and David Joseph, are charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020.

Froliana and David were released on unopposed bail in November.

Reports say after the burglary at Phala Phala, Imanuwela David had a lifestyle change on his social media pages.

David’s Instagram posts showed him posing next to luxury cars, drinking expensive liquor and living the high life.

Following more than a year-long investigation by the Hawks, the 39-year-old was arrested in Rustenburg in November.

Unlike his co-accused, David faces an additional charge of money laundering.

Also unlike his alleged accomplices, the State says it plans on opposing David’s release on bail.