Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind intends to plead not guilty

Accused number one Imanuwela David gave oral evidence during his bail application on Wednesday, at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

BELA BELA - The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm said he intends on not pleading guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

David, along with his two co-accused - siblings Froliana and David Joseph are charged with housebreaking and the theft of thousands US Dollars in cash from Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

David faces an additional charge of money laundering and the State has told the court it intends to oppose his bail application.