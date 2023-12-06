Accused in R56m SAPS graft case face additional charges

Further to the charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and theft the 65 individuals and entities were already facing, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they're now face racketeering charges too.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against 65 individuals and entities, including several senior police officials accused of dodgy dealings involving R56 million worth of South African Police Service contracts is stacking up, with additional charges now having been added to the raft they already faced.

The case relates to allegations of what the authorities have described as “massive” looting of State funds through procurement irregularities, cover quoting and the fraudulent processing of contracts.

It came before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Further to the charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and theft they were already facing, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they now face racketeering charges too.

"The Investigating Directorate has been granted a racketeering certificate from the acting NDPP [National Director of Public Prosecutions] in the R56m police vehicle branding case.

"The case centers around allegations of manipulating procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles and providing false price quotations for the South African Police Service. These alleged criminal activities occurred over 200 times between April 2016 and 2019."

Seboka said the matter’s now been transferred to the High Court in Pretoria and is due to come before the court next on 13 May 2024.