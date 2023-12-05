WATCH | A moving ally: CT artist covers taxis with art in support of Palestine

The artist, Thania Petersen, said the initiative, called ‘Taxis for Peace’, is about 'showing the world and showing Palestinians that we believe in them'.

CAPE TOWN - Over 11,000 names, the Palestinian national flower, Gaza's original landscape, and a keffiyeh with watermelons are now floating around the streets of Cape Town through art designs on taxis.

The artist, Thania Petersen, described the initiative, called ‘Taxis for Peace', as a moving ally.

"It's about showing the world and showing Palestinians that we believe in them; that we believe in the cause for Palestine,” she told Eyewitness News.

The project is part of a bigger initiative aimed to make art more inclusive by placing installations on the inside and outside of taxis.

“Often, we as artists make work inspired by the people around us, but it’s the people around us who actually never get to see it - museums are expensive to get into, and even getting to some of these places where art is shown is often not possible,” Petersen said.

The names of the people of Palestine who have died in the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

A 'Taxis for Peace' vehicle covered in art to remember the lives of those who have perished in Palestine. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

She said she hoped more taxi owners, artists, and everyday South Africans would get involved in the project of creating awareness and supporting initiatives that support the Palestinian people.

“It’s a matter of complete urgency - we are literally watching our morality degrade as a human race, and the only way to stop this is to collectively come together, in whatever way you know how.”