'There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out': Gaza woman in SA

Gift of the Givers team member, Ayia Jaber, a Palestinian woman living in South Africa, shared harrowing stories while speaking at an event hosted by the humanitarian aid organisation in Cape Town on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Palestinian woman living in South Africa says her family back home in Gaza has been displaced more than 17 times amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Gift of the Givers team member, Ayia Jaber, shared harrowing stories while speaking at an event hosted by the humanitarian aid organisation in Cape Town on Monday night.

She was born and raised in Gaza and witnessed two wars there before moving to SA.

Jaber visited her home and returned to South Africa just days before the current fighting began.

She's lost dozens of family members since the start of the war.

"Throughout this war, every single second I think I've lost this person, I've lost that person. There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out. Obviously, it's not easy but I had to be strong for my family, I phoned them and they were strong for me. We give strength to each other like that. A few days after, we heard the news of other family members - my mother's relatives from here and there, my father's first cousin and his entire family - 20 of them were bombed, all of them dead."