South Africans evacuated from Gaza witnessed horror of countless dead bodies

The Middle Eastern city has been the epicentre of a deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine that re-escalated on the seventh of October.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have been evacuated from the war-torn city of Gaza have spoken of their difficult fight to keep themselves and their families alive during the war.

The Middle Eastern city has been the epicentre of a deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine that re-escalated on the seventh of October.

A total of 19 South Africans - comprising children, teenagers and adults - arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon from Egypt.

They managed to flee Gaza on foot and reach Egypt where the Department of International Relations (DIRCO) could fly them back home.

READ: Families await arrival of loved ones at OR Tambo Airport from war-torn Gaza

There were tears, hugs and sighs of relief as the nineteen South Africans from Gaza met their loved ones at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Heider Eid has been a teacher in Palestine for over two decades but had to leave his home and students due to the conflict.

"I left my family back [in Gaza]. We come to South Africa with heavy hearts because we are leaving behind 2.3 million people exposed to the wrath and anger of apartheid Israel.”

Another survivor Dr Zaakirah Chootia said at one point she and her four children had to walk 11km on foot where they came across countless dead bodies in the street.

"But as I passed, I saw how they shot a woman in front of me. Three bullets and she fell. I didn’t want to go and assist because I knew I had children.”

DIRCO said it will have a debrief with the evacuees once they have recovered.