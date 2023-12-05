SA judges speak on threats against presiding officers in high-profile cases

During a media briefing on the sidelines of the judges conference on Tuesday, judges spoke about the rise of threats directed at presiding officers who deal with high profile cases.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s head judges say there is little protection for them against intimidation and misinformation.

Judges and magistrates from across the country gathered at the Sun City Resort in the North West for the three-day judges’ conference on Tuesday.

The conference is held under the theme: “Towards a single, effective and fully independent Judiciary”.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is officially opening the 2023 Judges’ Conference in the North West. The Conference is held under the theme: “Towards a single, effective and fully independent Judiciary”. pic.twitter.com/c5zkjf7UZS ' RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) December 5, 2023

During a media briefing on the sidelines of the first day of the gathering, judges spoke about the rise of threats directed at presiding officers who deal with high profile cases.

Last week, a fake intelligence report alleging corruption in the highest levers of the judiciary made rounds on social media and was even shared by members of Parliament – United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The report has since been debunked.

The Judge President of the Gauteng High Court – Dunstan Mlambo – said reports like such threaten the independence of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said there cannot be a blanket approach towards this issue, each case must be treated on its merits.