SA economy contracted in third quarter - Stats SA data

Stats SA says economic activity shrunk by 0.2% in the three months through September.

Picture: Pixabay
05 December 2023 12:13

JOHANNESBURG - The economy has contracted for the first time in the third quarter of the year after showing some green shoots in previous quarters.

Agriculture, manufacturing and construction were among the industries that dropped in output.

