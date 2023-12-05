SA economy contracted in third quarter - Stats SA data
Stats SA says economic activity shrunk by 0.2% in the three months through September.
JOHANNESBURG - The economy has contracted for the first time in the third quarter of the year after showing some green shoots in previous quarters.
Agriculture, manufacturing and construction were among the industries that dropped in output.
JUST IN: The country's economy contracted by 0,2% in the third quarter - in line with some predictions by economists.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2023
Agriculture, manufacturing and construction are among industries that showed substantial drops in output. @khanya_mntambo