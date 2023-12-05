RTMC determined to crackdown on drunk driving during festive season

RTMC warns that such operations will not be limited to freeways and highways, as many will take place within suburbs and townships to improve safety and ensure compliance with the law.

JOHANNESBURG - As the year draws to a close and businesses begin winding down their operations, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has issued a stern warning to those attending year-end parties.

This comes as law enforcement operations are being scaled up across the country to deal with drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving as well as pedestrian safety.

RTMC has warned that such operations will not be limited to freeways and highways, as many will take place within suburbs and townships to improve safety and ensure compliance with the law.

The RTMC has raised concerns following a spike in road traffic incidents over the past weekend.

On the N4 near Middelburg, in Mpumalanga, one speedster was arrested after clocking in at 184km an hour in a 120-kilometre zone.

The worst drunk driving incident was recorded in Gauteng where a motorist registered a breath alcohol concentration of 1,72 milligrams per 1,000ml - which seven times above the legal limit.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane explains the alcohol limit: "The Road Traffic Act determines that the concentration of alcohol must be less than 0,24 milligrams per 1,000 millilitres of breath."

Zwane said provincial, metro and municipal traffic authorities have been given instructions to be strict with law enforcement heading into the new year.