PRASA urges South Africans to make use of train services over festive season

This is against the backdrop of the recent resumption of various long-distance mainline passenger services.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Service Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is encouraging South Africans to make use of the country’s train services to get around this festive season.

This against the backdrop of the recent resumption of various long-distance mainline passenger services.

Services between Johannesburg and Durban and Cape Town are now available on the Shosholoza Meyl once again, after they were suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges.

PRASA spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that everyone was welcome.

"We encourage people to travel by group. I remember when we resumed the Queenstown service, passengers were telling us that it was difficult to go home with their children because of how expensive the buses and the taxes were and we are bringing this cheaper mode of transport so that people can travel with their families."

Makanda also encouraged commuters to bring books and board games along.

"We’ve got dining coaches, entertainment coaches. There’s a lot one can do inside the train, it’s not as restrictive as travelling by bus."