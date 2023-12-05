Parly to debate report recommending suspension of 6 EFF MPs over SONA disruption

The six MPs will be suspended for a month next year and have their salaries docked for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February and 'threatening' President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly will on Tuesday consider and rubberstamp the report recommending the suspension of Julius Malema and five other Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs.

The six MPs will be suspended for a month next year and have their salaries docked for disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February and “threatening” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF on Monday also withdrew its court challenge to fight the sanctions, saying the matter could be dealt with early next year.

Lawyers representing Parliament and the EFF told the Western Cape High Court that they agreed to deal with the matter next year.

They said there’s no urgency since the suspensions were only in February and the committee has already adopted the report.

The report said that the EFF must also apologise to President Ramaphosa and the country for storming the stage at the SONA.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will debate the report and its recommendations, where the EFF is also expected to participate and reject the report's adoption.

The National Assembly will also consider the ANC’s proposal that they be lenient and suspend the EFF in March so they can attend the SONA.