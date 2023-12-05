'I feel guilty I'm not experiencing war with my family': Palestinian woman in SA

Gift of the Givers team member, Ayia Jaber, has lost scores of family members amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

CAPE TOWN - A Palestinian woman living in South Africa has shared harrowing stories involving her family in war-torn Gaza.

Gift of the Givers team member, Ayia Jaber, spoke at an event hosted by the humanitarian aid organisation in Cape Town on Monday night.

The woman has lost scores of family members amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Jaber was born and raised in Gaza and witnessed two wars there before moving to South Africa.

She visited her home and returned to South Africa just days before the current fighting began.

"I came back on the 4th of October and the war started on the 7th, so that was a whole mind-blowing thing for me. I obviously feel guilty I'm not experiencing the war with my family because here I have my own house, I have a roof, I get to eat whenever I want to, I can drink water whenever I want to and I know my family doesn't have any of that."

Jaber said that her sister's house was bombed on the second day of the war.

"Thank God she wasn't there, none of our family was there. They live somewhere close to the border. They immediately evacuated, they're always in danger, that area is always in danger. A few days after we heard that my mother's house was bombed and we heard that my mother's workplace was bombed and then we got the news of my cousin getting bombed while going to buy groceries from the shop next to the house."