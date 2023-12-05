Only one unit at Koeberg to be operational at a time over next 2 years - NNR

At least one Koeberg unit has been frequently offline over the past five years, as Eskom has struggled to complete the life extension work.

CAPE TOWN - The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) said for most of the next two years, only one unit of the Koeberg nuclear power plant would be operational at a time.

The struggling power utility applied for a licence extension to allow the Cape Town plant to run for 20 more years.

Its current licence runs out on 21 July 2024, and if an extension is to be granted, they'll only know in that month.

The NNR said both units still needed to be taken offline for 200 days at a time, starting with Unit 1 in July 2024.

NNR programme manager, Peter Bester, said this was part of a 10-year compulsory maintenance and inspection programme.

"As part of that preventative maintenance and inspection test programme, they need to complete certain activities. The last big test that was performed on these containments was in 2015, so they have another 10 years, to 2025, in terms of the industry standard, to complete that test."