No sensitive info taken in break-in at FS DPP's office - NPA

According to the NPA, the break-in occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and saw the perpetrators gain access to offices belonging to the DPP as well as various deputy DPPs and personal assistants.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed a break-in at the Free State Director of Public Prosecutions’ office in Bloemfontein.

While various electronics were stolen, the NPA said no sensitive information, dockets or files were taken.

Spokesperson for the NPA in the Free State, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said that four laptops and voice recorders were stolen.

However, Senokoatsane said that there was no sensitive information and nor were there any dockets or files in the offices in question at the time.

The NPA said it’s been left "shocked, disturbed and disdained" by the incident but that it would not be deterred from its work.

It also insisted that this was an isolated incident and said it took security at its offices seriously.

A case has been opened with the police, whom the NPA has further lauded for their quick response.