Nelson Mandela’s legacy ‘still lives’ through the famous Madiba shirt

JOHANNESBURG - Ten years after the death of former President Nelson Mandela, his legacy still lived on through the famous Madiba shirt.

The silky garment, often adorned in bright and colourful patterns, recently made a comeback in the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC).

It became the everyday attire for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, his predecessor, David Makhura, and Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana.

The shirt's designer, Sonwabile Ndamase, told Eyewitness News that he was glad that he contributed to Madiba's legacy.

It was not just an ordinary shirt, nor was it an item that failed against the test of time - this was one of the many ways that Ndamase described the iconic Madiba shirt.

“Madiba's legacy still lives, and also other people want to embrace him because at the end of the day, clothes are symbols, they tell you who you are and where you're coming from.”

He said when he designed the shirt for Tata Madiba, it was not just for a fashion statement, but for a deeper reason.

“When he goes out there, he can close his wounds from Robben Island.”

The Madiba shirt is worth between R1,500 and R2,000 at a store at the Sandton City Mall.