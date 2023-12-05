Names of 13 miners who died at Implats mine to be released Wednesday

Thirteen people last week died after a cage carrying 86 workers at the North West mine plummeted to the bottom of the shaft following a mechanical fault.

RUSTENBURG - The names of the thirteen miners who lost their lives last week at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg are expected to be released on Wednesday.

On Monday, the mine announced that the death toll had risen to thirteen after a miner succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

A week ago, eleven workers at Shaft 11 of the North West mine died when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers plummeted to the bottom of the shaft following a mechanical fault.

A memorial service and day of remembrance will be held on Wednesday in honour of the miners who died.

READ MORE:

To date, the identities of the deceased remain unknown, despite Eyewitness News attempting to speak to family members at a funeral parlour in the area last week.

A spokesperson for the mine, Johan Theron, said 23 miners have since been discharged from hospital, but 50 remain in care.

“We are seeing more and more patients being discharged from hospital, but eight remain in critical care. Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone in hospital, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic event.”

The mine previously stated that should any human error or negligence be found to have contributed to the tragedy, they would act firmly and decisively in dealing with those responsible.