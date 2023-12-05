Man accused of murdering Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts set to return to court

Varsity College student Bafana Mahungela was arrested for the crime on 26 November and charged with the murder of Kluyts, who was attacked and killed in October while taking part in a MyRun event in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the grisly murder of Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, is set to return to court on Tuesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts, who taught English at Delta Park High School, was attacked while taking part in a MyRun event at George Lea Park, Sandton on 29 October.

According to reports, she was raped and strangled to death before her body was found by other participants.

Four weeks later, on the afternoon of Sunday, 26 November, police arrested 21-year-old Varsity College student, Bafana Mahungela, for the crime.

Mahungela made his first appearance in the dock of the Alexandra Regional Court on 28 November.

It was a brief appearance, and the case was remanded until Tuesday for him to secure legal representation, with the court having heard he would be getting a private lawyer, as opposed to making use of Legal Aid.

Tuesday’s appearance is also likely to be brief and to see the matter postponed again.

It’s unclear, at this stage, if Mahungela intends on applying for bail, but the State already indicated that if he does, it will “vehemently” oppose same.

For now, he is charged with murder, but prosecutors also indicated that he could face further charges down the line.

They’re currently awaiting the results of DNA testing, which they said would guide their decision, in this regard.

In the meantime, if he’s found guilty, Mahungela could be looking at a minimum of 15 years behind bars, and a maximum of life in prison.