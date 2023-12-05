Go

Man accused of killing Kirsten Kluyts indicates he wants to apply for bail

Bafana Mahungela made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

Bafana Mahungela, the man accused of killing Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts, made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on 5 December 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Bafana Mahungela, the man accused of killing Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts, made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on 5 December 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
05 December 2023 11:30

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts wants out of prison.

Kluyts was reportedly raped and strangled to death while participating in a MyRun event in Sandton in October.

Just over a week ago now, police arrested 21-year-old Varsity College student, Bafana Mahungela, and charged him with her murder.

He made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

The case was last in court last week Tuesday, when it was postponed until 5 December for Bafana Mahungela to secure legal representation.

And on Tuesday, he was represented by Advocate Itumeleng Masako, instructed by Thatelo Attorneys.

In court, Masako indicated his client’s plans to apply for bail.

He also asked for access to video evidence it’s understood the State has against his client. The court advised him to liaise with the State in this regard, though.

The case has now been postponed until 13 December for the bail application to be heard.

The State has previously said it would oppose bail for Mahungela.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA