Man accused of killing Kirsten Kluyts indicates he wants to apply for bail

Bafana Mahungela made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts wants out of prison.

Kluyts was reportedly raped and strangled to death while participating in a MyRun event in Sandton in October.

Just over a week ago now, police arrested 21-year-old Varsity College student, Bafana Mahungela, and charged him with her murder.

He made his second appearance in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday.

We're back in the Alex Regional Court today for the second appearance of Bafana Mahungela, the mana ccused of Joburg teacher Kirtsen Kluyts' murder. BW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2023

He's asked for access to the video evidence. But the court's said he must liase with the state. Matter postponed to 13 December for bail. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2023

The case was last in court last week Tuesday, when it was postponed until 5 December for Bafana Mahungela to secure legal representation.

And on Tuesday, he was represented by Advocate Itumeleng Masako, instructed by Thatelo Attorneys.

In court, Masako indicated his client’s plans to apply for bail.

He also asked for access to video evidence it’s understood the State has against his client. The court advised him to liaise with the State in this regard, though.

The case has now been postponed until 13 December for the bail application to be heard.

The State has previously said it would oppose bail for Mahungela.