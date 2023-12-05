Malala Yousafzai to deliver 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

The annual lecture comes as South Africa marks 10 years since Madiba’s passing.

JOHANNESBURG - Pakistani education activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, is expected to deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

Malala’s remarks will centre on the Taliban’s systemic oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan and raise visibility of a growing effort to expand the definition of apartheid to include gender-based oppression.

The annual lecture comes as South Africa marks 10 years since Madiba’s passing.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said that like Madiba, Malala has become a global icon who has championed education and human rights, earning her a Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17.

Head of dialogue and advocacy at the foundation, Sumaya Hendricks: "The Nelson Mandela Foundation hosts the annual lecture and this year we decided to host it on the 5th of December to commemorate Madiba's passing. We're incredibly lucky that we have the calibre [of guests] that we have this year."

Hendricks said that Malala would be joined by a panel of activists to reflect on lessons from the anti-apartheid struggle and Madiba's legacy.

"The aim is to use Madiba's legacy and let it inspire us in a way that shakes our consciousness and spurs us to action."