International law has potential to be just, says new ICJ judge Dire Tladi

Newly appointed International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge, Dire Tladi, says that during his tenure, he hopes to contribute to a focus on championing the rights of the vulnerable in line with international law.

The United Nations announced Tladi’s appointment in November.

He is the first South African to sit on the ICJ, which is the UN’s principal judicial organ and works to settle international disputes in accordance with international law.

Tladi says international law has the potential to be just.

"International law has the potential to be just, to have the potential to look out for the weaker man if you like, the weaker person. And my vision is for the ICJ to contribute to that kind of international law by instilling values, by instilling a sense of caring for each other but doing that while being respectful of course of the rules and the methodology for identifying the rules of international law."

He describes this as requiring "a very fine balance".

"But it’s one I hope to contribute to in my nine years on the bench."