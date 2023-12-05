IN PICS: Gaza evacuees reunite with loved ones at OR Tambo International Airport

The Middle Eastern city has been the epicentre of a deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine that re-escalated on 7 October 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who have been evacuated from the war-torn city of Gaza were welcomed by the families and loved ones at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group's attacks that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, said the country's authorities.

The added that the conflict saw over approximately 2040 hostages taken.

South Africans who have been evacuated from the war-torn city of Gaza are greeted by their families as they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Jacques Nelles/ Eyewitness News

