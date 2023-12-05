‘He came out with love, not vengeance’: SA remembers Madiba 10 years after death

South Africa’s first democratic president passed away at 95 years old at his Houghton home a decade ago, on 5 December 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - December 5 marked a decade since the passing of former President Nelson Mandela, a towering figure in South Africa's fight for freedom and a hero to millions globally.

Mandela, elected as South Africa's first democratic president, passed away at his Houghton home on 5 December 2013 at the age of 95, following years of declining health.

The news broke on a Thursday evening, sparking a global outpouring of grief that reverberated around the world.

On 5 December 2013, in a solemn television address, former President Jacob Zuma announced that the nation “lost its greatest son”.

As news of Madiba’s passing spread, mourners gathered at his homes in Houghton and Soweto to honour the late anti-apartheid hero. With song and sadness, hundreds of people took to the streets to celebrate Tata’s life.

From every corner of the nation, citizens paid homage in a unified expression of sorrow.

“No matter what your religion is, but thank your creator, your god, for giving a man like him [who] came out [of prison] after 27 years with love, not with vengeance.”

A decade since Mandela's passing, he remains an enduring symbol of resilience, reconciliation, and the triumph of the human spirit.