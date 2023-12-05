Families await arrival of loved ones at OR Tambo airport from war-torn Gaza

At least 19 South Africans have been evacuated from the Middle Eastern country that has been the epicentre of the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - Anticipation is building at the OR Tambo International Airport as families wait to welcome their loved ones back from the war-torn city of Gaza.

Since the re-escalation of conflict on the 7 October 2023, the Israeli government said about 1,200 of its civilians have been killed while the number of Palestinians killed is over 15,000 according to its health ministry.

Rosemary Todd said her niece moved her family to Gaza about a year ago to start a business.

Todd said the past couple of weeks have been agonising for her as every day she’s wondered whether her family is safe.

“There has been unrest in Gaza for quite some time, but this was the tipping point for them that they need to try and get out.”

Feroza Mayet said she is grateful her brother and two children have made it back home alive.

“My heart still goes out to the millions of other people out there who have no recourse in any way whatsoever, but their resistance and steadfastness inspire us.”

Many other organisations and people also gathered at the airport.