Economists expect to see muted growth with Q3 GDP figures

A focus on economic performance will take centre stage amid concerns that the country’s underperforming energy and logistics sectors are weighing down growth.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the South African economy is likely to show little growth when Stats SA releases the quarter three GDP figures on Tuesday.



Mining and manufacturing are among industries that continue to take a knock.

In the second quarter, the country’s economic growth beat expectations when it expanded by 0.6%.

At the time, improved output in finance and manufacturing were the biggest drivers of growth.



Agriculture turned positive for the first time in two quarters, with favourable weather conditions and increased cultivation giving the sector an additional push.

But economist Dale McKinley said that less favourable domestic factors this time around may have muted economic growth.



"You could see a small contraction or a small amount of growth. I wouldn’t expect to see it go south of 0.3 or 0.4% contraction or the opposite in terms of growth. Essentially, as many of us have been saying, our economy is at a standstill essentially."

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt agreed.

He added that poor infrastructure had made it harder to do business, with the country’s clogged ports adding to economic pressure.