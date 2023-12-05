DA's cites lax executive as 'sixth Parliament's biggest failure'

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the executive abused its powers and evaded parliamentary scrutiny during the lockdown. The party is still challenging the Disaster Management Act in court.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has delivered a scathing review of the sixth Parliament as an extension of the previous one - which has failed to adequately hold the executive accountable.

With mere months to go before its term ends ahead of next year’s elections, the clock is running down on the sixth Parliament - which is still scrambling to pass a raft of legislation and to conclude investigations.

The administration of Parliament itself has also not escaped the party’s wrath - with the DA saying the legislature has also evaded proper scrutiny in relation to its fire investigation - and the bloated salary of the secretary to parliament.

Chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the executive abused its powers and evaded parliamentary scrutiny during the lockdown.

The DA is still challenging the Disaster Management Act in court.

“Perhaps the biggest failure of the sixth parliament was the sub-optimal performance of the national executive under President Cyril Ramaphosa who himself evaded Parliament, and treated it much in the same way as [his] predecessor.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa’s new dawn and promises of reform have been a farce.

“The president has not tabled a single piece of legislation to grow our economy, to solve the energy crisis, put more food on our tables, or give hope to the millions more who’ve joined the unemployment queue over the last five years.”

The party said it won’t be backing down on getting Ramaphosa to release the performance appraisals conducted with his Cabinet.

It now plans to submit promotion of access to information requests to all departments.