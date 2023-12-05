DA confirms death of uMngeni municipality chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

Ndlovu died on Tuesday night. The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed the death of uMngeni municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers described Ndlovu as a "humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own. He will be sorely missed."

In the party's statement, Rodgers urged police to bring Ndlovu's killers to book "without delay".

"The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of councillor Ndlovu, the DA caucus in uMngeni and the residents of the municipality," he added.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.