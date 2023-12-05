Could white sharks be making a return to False Bay?

Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries says sharks are apex predators and they play an important role in the the structure and function of the ecosystem.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's shark spotters have confirmed four reports of great white sharks in False Bay over the past week.

There was a spotting in Muizenberg last Monday and Wednesday, while another two were spotted by spear fishermen and an experienced water user over the weekend - at Smitswinkel Bay and near the Roman Rock Lighthouse.

Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries says it's unclear whether these are sporadic once-off sightings, or a signal of the return of white sharks to False Bay in more numbers.

“What we’re really asking now is that water users start to be more vigilant as well. I think we’ve got very complacent over the last few years because there was a general feeling that the white sharks are in False Bay so that risk is reduced. And I think what we’re really asking is that the public thinks about shark activity before they go into the water…”

However, Waries says four sightings in a week is exciting after numbers dwindled in recent years.

“White sharks are apex predators [and] they play an important role in the ecosystem structure and function. Since the white sharks have left, we’ve seen some small changes in the ecosystem. It’s interesting now to see what happens if the white sharks do return.”