COCT worried about rising cases of violence related to alcohol abuse

Emergency data released by the city on Monday shows that since last weekend there had been a significant increase in cases of violence in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The city's safety and security department has expressed concern about rising cases of violence related to alcohol abuse as the festive season starts.

Emergency data released by the city on Monday shows that since last weekend there had been a significant increase in cases of violence in Cape Town.

Last weekend, the city recorded 196 cases of assault and 51 cases of domestic violence.

However, this weekend 230 cases of assault and 73 domestic violence cases were reported.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that a motorist was also clocked doing 170 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a 60km/h zone - one of more than 20,000 speeding offences recorded.

Smith said that the statistics offered a glimpse into behaviour that some deemed acceptable, but also what many households had to endure.

"It is likely that the actual picture is far more grim, as not all incidents are reported to the same channels, or even reported or detected at all. Alcohol and drugs are major contributing factors, placing an enormous strain on our health, rescue and enforcement resources."

Smith has appealed to the public to be mindful of how their actions impacted not only themselves but also those around them.