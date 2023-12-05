ANC ‘categorically’ denies it's 'broke', says it's meeting financial obligations

The party almost had its equipment seized by the court sheriff on Monday because of its R102 million debt it owed to Ezulweni Investments, which produced election banners for the ruling party in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) denied claims that it was broke, saying the party was in good financial health.

This came as the party averted an embarrassing situation on Monday of almost having its equipment seized by the court sheriff due to the R102 million debt it owed to Ezulweni Investments.

The printing and marketing company produced election banners for the ruling party in 2019 and was not paid.

After successive losses in the Gauteng High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the ANC approached the Constitutional Court in an effort to get out of paying Ezulweni.

ANC’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the party did have money to pay Ezulweni. However, it believed that a different court would agree with its assessment that the contract between it and the company was irregular.

"The ANC is certainly not broke - I can say this categorically. How do I know this? The ANC is paying its staff month-on-month, and the ANC is meeting its obligations such as its tax obligations, municipal bills, and creditors."